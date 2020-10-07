French Artist Benedetto Bufalino’s Wild Car Sculptures

French artist and designer Benedetto Bufalino has a collection of cars, trucks, vans, and vehicles that he has wildly transformed into entirely new things.

His work is ambitious and impressive, often defying expectations, like an excavator turned into an aquarium, a camper van transformed into a swimming pool, and cars stretched to wild proportions, becoming city park benches.

We can only imagine the hours and effort that go into each transformation. See more of his work on his website. Via Inspiration Grid:

