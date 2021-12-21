LG’s Indoor Garden Allows Easy Produce and Herb Growing

December 21, 2021

LG has a new indoor garden called Tiiun, which means “sprout” in Korean. It’s a smart device that regulates the temperature, lighting, and humidity to create the perfect growing environment. Using seed pods that include seeds and a growing element, you can grow your own produce or flowers in as little as four weeks, any time of year. It’s supposedly a foolproof system, even for those who have never grown plants before.

“LG Tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener, healthier lifestyle at home,” said LG’s Lyu Jae-cheol. “A stylish addition to one’s home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us with zero gardening experience.”

