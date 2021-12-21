‘Texts From The Dog’ Calendar Show us the Lovability of Pooches

Dog owners will relate, their furry friends are hilarious and frustrating and delightful and more, all at once.
This daily calendar, Texts from Dog gives us a look into those daily ‘conversations’. Take a look at some of the entries, below. 😂
Beauty, design, and visual inspiration, everyday.
Dog owners will relate, their furry friends are hilarious and frustrating and delightful and more, all at once.
This daily calendar, Texts from Dog gives us a look into those daily ‘conversations’. Take a look at some of the entries, below. 😂