Manas Bhatia’s Symbiotic Architecture

Manas Bhatia has harnessed the A.I. visualization tool MidJourney to explore a set of architectural images that explore the idea of dwellings embedded within tree-like structures.

Using phrases like “giant”, “hollow”, “tree facade” and more, Bhatia was able to get imagery that jump started his exploration into these surreal structures.

It’s clear these images feel surreal, but there’s a fascinating nugget of believability in them.

“I have always been fascinated by how small insects and creatures create their dwellings in nature. Ants for example create their dwellings with intricate networks in the soil. If humans could create buildings that grow and breathe like plants do, what an amazing world would that be to live in!”