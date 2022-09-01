Can a Ketchup Stain Be Fashion?

“It’s not a stain. It’s a statement.”

That’s the line from Heinz, collaborating with ThredUP, with a line of limited edition clothing that features, you guessed it, a real ketchup stain.

The line of clothing includes a range of vintage and designer pieces, limited to 157 pieces, including shirts, jackets, and the like.

The humorous take on stains is goofy, but we’re heartened to know all of the proceeds from these go to Rise Against Hunger, a non-profit organization fighting international hunger.

Check out the Heinz Vintage Drip campaign here.