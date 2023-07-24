Michael Davydov’s Miniature Worlds

There’s something magical about these miniature scenes, created like entirely new worlds, by artist Michael Davydov.

The Ukrainian artist fled the war in his home country, but continued his compelling artwork, creating miniature worlds that are encapsulated in bottles, glass domes, or suspended on sticks.

Created with great detail, we see tiny homes complete with windows and shutters, with trees and foliage surrounding them. Some of them seem plucked from earth, others look otherworldly entirely, a single homestead drifting through space on an asteroid.

