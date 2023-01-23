Montreal Bagel Fans? There’s a Sesame Seeded Pair of Kicks Just for You

January 23, 2023 0 Comments

Montreal is quite proud of their bagels, which they claim to be the best in the world. Heavily covered in sesame seeds or poppy seeds, the bagels are cooked in a wood-fired oven. They’ve been loved for well over a hundred years.

To celebrate this love affair, Nike has released the Dunk Low Montreal Bagel. This fun sneaker features bagel colored uppers, a sesame seed pattern, and classic Montreal blue swoosh. 👟🥯

Already sold out, the shoes’ popularity even caused a lineup of eager customers in a Canadian snowstorm.

 

“You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk. Bringing fresh-baked style to the streets, this delicacy of a design rings you in with carb-lover colors, plus a pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province. Garnished with sesame seed graphics and finished with a gum-colored sole, it’s satisfyingly easy to style—’cause everything goes better on top of a bagel.”

 

CategoriesArtisan, Clothing, Design, Fashion, Footwear, Humor
Tags, , , , ,