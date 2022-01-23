Moss Covered Diamond Cabin Looks Straight Out of a Fairytale

Jacob Witzling and Sara Underwood are slowly building a collection of magical cabins in the Pacific Northwest, all looking like they come from a very talented forest gnome architect.

This one is called the Diamond Cabin, and at 93 square feet, it’s diminutive yet delightful, with a faceted silhouette and triangle windows that add to the overall magical appearance.

The hexagonal walls help reinforce the fantasy appearance, and all of the cabin basics are within reach. A sleeping loft is found at the top of the structure, which has brilliantly vaulted ceilings and natural light.

We love that the cabin is made from salvaged lumber, and moss from the surrounding area make the cabin blend into the forest surroundings.

Via Dwell:

“The geometry is realized in the hexagonal pyramid roof and 16 triangular and trapezoidal skylights,” Witzling says. “Using salvaged decades-old, hand-split cedar shakes as siding and draping the entire cabin in moss brings the fairy-tale element to our work.”