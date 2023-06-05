Cabinland’s New Mini Southwest Retreat

Cabinland is a series of real world, DIY cabins built by Sara Underwood and Jacob Witzling. Previously, they built moss-draped cabins in the Pacific Northwest, which we covered here. Their most recent undertaking is in the Sonoran Desert, surrounded by huge Saguaro cactus.

The diminutive cabin is actually a tool shed, and is made from steel, reclaimed wood, and has a distinctive shape, with an external stairway that wraps around the structure leading to a succulent cactus garden on the roof. No visible windows, but we expect the forthcoming main cabin will be impressive.

Certainly distinctive, the mini toolshed extends the series that these two builders have created.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Csy-2EqAwYC/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==