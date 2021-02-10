Nairobi Entrepreneur Creates Super Durable Bricks Made From Plastic Waste

Nzambi Matee is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Nairobi, and a force to be reckoned with. Her startup company Gjenge Makers is creating bricks from waste plastic and sand that are stronger and more durable than concrete bricks.

After quitting her job in the oil industry, she prototyped new ways to deal with plastic waste, receiving a scholarship to study material science at the University of Colorado Boulder.

She then applied her learnings to her passion of dealing with plastic waste, creating these remarkable bricks that are light, strong, and versatile. Her company, Gjenge Makers, has so far recycled more than 20 tons of plastic waste, and created over 112 jobs in the community. She is being recognized through the UN Environment Programme as a “Young Champion of the Earth for Africa”, and an inspiration to people all over the world. Take a look at the video below, and you will see her dynamism and energy. Inspiring stuff.

Via Colossal: