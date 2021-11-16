New High Rise in Denver to Feature Canyon Running Through the Facade

We appreciate it when architects are able to create exteriors that feel truly new and exciting. In a sea of rectilinear boxes, standing out is refreshing.

The new One River North tower in Denver, Colorado, feels especially new, with a glass facade that cuts through the middle in a sort of organic, stepped canyon. Modeled after the Colorado landscape, the building is the work of Chinese studio MAD Architects. They are known for especially organic forms, and dramatic buildings that end up defining the areas around them.

The signature ‘landscaped rift’ will span ten stories, and feature water features and elaborate terraced gardens. Indeed, the rift will feature the first-of-its-kind ‘nature trail’ that covers 13,000 square feet, creating a new type of building experience.

We are excited to see how this design plays out, and if it will inspire other similar architecture in the future.

Via Dezeen:

“One River North is the model for how we should be living, surrounding ourselves in the natural environment, bringing nature into our homes and creating authentic, biophilic experiences coupled with modern comforts and conveniences”

“If we regard modern cities as man-made landscape on the earth, we need to design canyons, woods, creeks, and waterfalls, transforming concrete forests into second nature,” said MAD founder and principal Ma Yansong.

– Dezeen