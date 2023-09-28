Nissan Showcases Super Sporty EV Concept

One of the original modern EVs, the Nissan Leaf helped to popularize plug-in electric cars in the early 2010s.

To celebrate 20 years at their London design studio, Nissan unveils their 20-23 electric coupe, a super-sporty EV concept. The goal of the design team? Just design a badass car that they themselves would love to drive.

Featuring huge fender flares, large expressive taillight and headlight designs, and a squat, athletic stance, the coupe looks like it would be a total blast to toss around on a track.

It remains to be seen if this design will make it to production, but we’re impressed by the fun, super-sporty look, and welcome more small, agile EVs that make driving fun.

Below is a video showcasing the making of the concept vehicle, which is always fun to see.

“The young team here at NDE was given a simple brief: design a fun electric city car that you’d like to drive every day in London. The 20-23 Concept that they designed is a compact hatchback which is strongly influenced by the online racing world. I love the story it tells about how the worlds of modern city living, online gaming and zero emissions mobility intersect.”

