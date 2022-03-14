Pablo Picasso’s Tete de femme Sculpture Expected to Fetch $30 Million

Picasso’s work is bound to sell for top dollar, but his sculptures are much more rare, and so a bronze cast from the famed artist is expected to reach $30 million when it goes to auction.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has two versions of the bronze sculpture, and will be using the proceeds to boost its Acquisition Fund.

Via ArtNews:

“We are extraordinarily privileged to have had two casts of Picasso’s first Cubist sculpture—a masterpiece—thanks to the generosity of great patrons past and present,” Max Hollein, the Met’s director, said in a statement. The sale’s funds, Hollein said will, “enable the Museum to further prioritize acquisitions of major outstanding works of art.”