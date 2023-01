Picasso is one of our very favorites, an icon who revolutionized the whole world of art.

We were thrilled to see an artist who has magically brought some of his paintings to life using carefully rendered mimic. The famous painting Monument to the Spaniard has been turned into postmodern brilliance by Omar Aqil.

The effect is a contemporization of Picasso’s famous style, something we think Picasso himself would thoroughly enjoy. Via Colossal: