Patrick Stewart’s Shakespeare Sonnets

We definitely need some calming moments in this era of grim news and worldwide sadness.

Sir Patrick Stewart is obliging, with his tremendous voice and talented reading ability, reading Shakespeare’s sonnets to his audience of more than 1.5 million people.

With his acting career starting at the Royal Shakespeare Company, he’s a natural in this role, and we’re honored to have him.

Take ten minutes out of your day and de-stress with his great reading.

