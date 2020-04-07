Artful and Elegant Double Exposure Photography Christoffer Relander

Christoffer Relander is an expert at using double exposure photography to tell elegant visual stories.

In the past, his work has combined night skies and canning jars, creating poetic and beautiful pieces that have a big visual punch.

His latest series, We Are Nature Vol. VI is an elegant new look what double exposure photography can be. We see humans + fauna merged in a graceful manner.

Too often there are photography trends that tend to get watered down with copycat artists, and double exposure photography can fall victim to that. Luckily, masters like Relander keep the craft at an amazing level, and show us the poetic power of photography.

All images used with artist permission.