Peugeot’s Inception Concept Cuts Like a Knife

January 17, 2023 0 Comments

The Peugeot Inception is the type of concept car that excites us, full of design-forward ideas, exaggerated angles, and technology on the cutting edge of what’s next.

This EV concept is sharp and angular, both inside and out, feel like it’s been sculpted with a scalpel, and made to cut through the wind.

A huge glass windshield dives down into the bonnet below the belt line, accentuating the car’s haunches, and giving accessional light into the cabin.

The interior has a dramatic tilted form, utilizing square and triangle forms that feel brutalist and minimalist, even while comforting passengers. We like the way the interior echoes the sharp, knife-like feel of the exterior.

A steering wheel is replaced with Peugeot’s “Hypersquare”, a steering device that speaks to a coming era of autonomous driving.

All in all, an exciting concept car that we imagine will inspire the next ten years of automotive design for the French brand.

CategoriesAutomotive, Craft, Design, EV
Tags, , , , ,