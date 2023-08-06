Pixel Rider Shoes Give Us Low-Res Footwear That Looks Digital

Shoes take just about any form you can imagine. And we do mean any form. Somehow designers are always coming up with new ways to create expression via the good ‘ol foot, however.

These one-piece Pixel Rider shoes, for instance, use a single piece of high-tech lightweight foam, and create a topographic, ‘low-resolution’ look that feels as if a video game character walked offscreen with them.

The layered-pixel design intentionally is meant to look low-resolution, bridging our virtual world with the real one.

Available this Christmas from Kostman, the Pixel Rider comes in black, white, and pink. From €235.

Pixel Rider is a slip-on sneaker that stands out with its distinctive pixel-layered design on both the upper and bottom sole. The pixelated edges have been carefully smoothed, adding to its pleasant and appealing look. Featuring elastic construction for effortless slipping on and off and inner four dots vent for airflow. The sneaker is entirely made of innovative foam rubber and produced in Italy from patented XL Extralight® Technology, a material that is 3 times lighter than common foam and allows for greater flexibility, comfort, and durability.

