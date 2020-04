Indigo. The fifth color in our rainbow journey, a deeply satisfying hue.

Indigo is a deep and rich color close to the color wheel blue (a primary color in the RGB color space), as well as to some variants of ultramarine.

Famous for the dye of the same name, indigo comes from a plant, and has had a large cultural impact on paintings, clothing, and the like. We love the richness of the color, and the depth that it holds.

Be sure to follow our whole color journey on Pinterest.