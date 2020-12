2020 Summed Up in One Word

2020 has been pretty awful, hasn’t it? One for the record books, that’s for sure.

Luckily, we have less than a month to go. To sum things up, Twitter, (a major source of garbage, if you ask us) posed the simple question: 2020 in one word

The results from many major companies were pretty spot on. Take a look at some of the best ones below.

supercalifragilisticexpialidonewiththisyear — Target (@Target) December 3, 2020

404 — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) December 3, 2020

Skip — Pandora (@pandoramusic) December 4, 2020

01110011 01101011 01101001 01110000 — IBM (@IBM) December 3, 2020