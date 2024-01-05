Seven Highly Underrated Travel Destinations Around the World

World famous tourist spots have their place. They are icons. The Eiffel Tower will always be inspiring. Venice’s canals will always captivate. But the endless crowds, the exorbitant costs, and the hassle can be a real turn-off.

We want to share the opposite. Those overlooked gems, the amazing yet under-the-radar places that will leave you grinning, like you know a secret others don’t.

Ready to buck the trend and venture beyond the beaten path or maybe reconsider that overcrowded hotspot?

We’re diving into seven of the most underrated travel guaranteed to surprise, delight, and inspire your next adventure.

1. Ljubljana, Slovenia – The Dragon City’s Charm

While most flock to nearby Venice, Ljubljana offers a fairy-tale-like old town, a vibrant cultural scene, and charming canals minus the crowds. It’s definitely an amazing alternative.

2. Oman – The Jewel of the Middle East

Forget the glitz of Dubai and embrace the stunning natural landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality of Oman. From deserts to beaches, it’s a true adventure off the beaten path. There’s so much culture, architecture, and wonder to inspire.

3. Lyon, France – A True Taste of France

Skip the Parisian queues and head to Lyon, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its exquisite cuisine, Renaissance architecture, and the enchanting Traboules. Not to mention a lack of huge crowds. Ahhh….

4. Sumatra, Indonesia – Beyond Bali’s Shadows

Venture to Sumatra for untouched jungles, endangered orangutans, and the breathtaking Lake Toba. It’s Indonesia without the Bali bustle. The scenery is truly jaw-dropping.

5. Chattanooga, USA – The Scenic City

Overlook LA’s smog and traffic and find your way to Chattanooga, offering a vibrant arts scene, stunning mountain backdrop, and good food. Not to mention the fastest internet in the West!

6. Guanajuato, Mexico – Colorful History Alive

Step aside, Cancun, and discover the vibrant streets and rich history of Guanajuato, a colonial gem with a labyrinth of underground tunnels and a kaleidoscope of buildings. The food will also win you over, big time.



7. Astoria, Oregon, USA – The Goonies’ Best-Kept Secret

New York’s skyscrapers are impressive, but so are Astoria’s Victorian homes, maritime history, and the rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

