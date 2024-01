This unbelievable hotel brings the luxury and paradise of the Maldives to a new height, by ironically, going low.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort has a hotel suite 16 feet below the Indian Ocean, entirely housed in a glass dome, to give you unparalleled views of the abundant fish and coral life that will surround you.

In addition, they offer an entirely underwater restaurant as well, in case you can’t quite opt for the cost of a night sleeping with the fishes.

Like this: Like Loading...