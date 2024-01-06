These Large-Scale, Organic Sculptures Are Made From Toothpicks

Arranged in the most un-toothpick-like formation we could imagine, South African artist Chris Soal explores the limits of this pedestrian material with impressive, organic sculptures.

Originally dismissing toothpicks as a stupid material to work with, he became enamored with the way they take on a soft, organic look when bunched in specific ways. How many toothpicks does a sculpture of this size need?

Fascinating exploration, and a true dedication to a material. Via Colossal:

