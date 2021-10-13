SNL Lampoons How Absurd Hard Seltzers Have Become

Hard seltzers are the wine coolers of the modern era, but perhaps in a more generic and benign way, since everyone seems to be getting in on the game.

From the major beer players like Budweiser, Corona, and Heineken to the myriad of small producers, the sparkling beverage has reached epidemic level.

Saturday Night Live has taken note, and created a sketch about the silliness. Their skit involves coworkers who are talking about grabbing a drink. One coworker grabs a ‘JC Penney Hard Seltzer’, which provokes an exasperated response from their colleague.

The whole skit teases how ubiquitous the drinks have become, and their oddly universal appeal, at least among younger demographic. Jiffy Lube seltzer, anyone?