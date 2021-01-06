Spectacular Aurora Borealis and Australis

The Aurora Borealis (and Aurora Australis in the Southern Hemisphere) is a phenomenal phenomenon. It’s our planet playing with light and color, due to solar winds, and disturbances of the magnetosphere. Autumn and winter are prime viewing time for these beautiful and rare lights, which look like the heavens dancing. Have you experienced the phenomenon? We’ve gathered a collection of exceptional photographs of the aurora, Via Adobe Stock:
A photo from the Space Station showcasing the size and formation of the Aurora Australis.
[…] those living in the northernmost countries, seeing the aurora borealis is a consistent fall and winter phenomenon. The sky comes alive with the most magical light show on […]
These are stunning shots. I have seen the AB once before, many years ago on a school trip in the Lake District, England. It wasn’t as striking as these images, and the colours were very short lived. I had no camera obviously back then. In recent years I have stayed often in Scotland, and been all the way to Orkney, armed with my camera, and not seen it once – typical! 🙂
Agreed, thanks for the comment. Have you seen the aurora in person?
Those are amazing shots!