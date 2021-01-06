Spectacular Aurora Borealis and Australis

January 6, 2021 4 Comments

The Aurora Borealis (and Aurora Australis in the Southern Hemisphere) is a phenomenal phenomenon. It’s our planet playing with light and color, due to solar winds, and disturbances of the magnetosphere.  Autumn and winter are prime viewing time for these beautiful and rare lights, which look like the heavens dancing.  Have you experienced the phenomenon? We’ve gathered a collection of exceptional photographs of the aurora, Via Adobe Stock:

Purple and green aurora / northern Lights over tree lineAurora borealis (Northern lights) over mountain with one personaurora-moss-and-fog-3Aurora Borealis on a starry skyAurora borealis above snowy islandsnorthern lights aurora borealisAurora_australis_20050911
A photo from the Space Station showcasing the size and formation of the Aurora Australis.

