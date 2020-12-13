Winter Aurora Camping

For those living in the northernmost countries, seeing the aurora borealis is a consistent fall and winter phenomenon. The sky comes alive with the most magical light show on Earth. For the rest of us, it’s just something we’ve seen in photos.

Witnessing these amazing night skies can be a difficult achievement, requiring luck, patience, and the willingness to visit some of the most remote places. Light pollution can be a big hindrance to seeing the aurora clearly, so traveling to unspoiled backcountry is often essential to get the right viewing experience.

Imagine camping beneath the magical aurora sky, with a backdrop of stars, it’s definitely on our bucket list. Beautiful images by James Thew.