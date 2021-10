We love the way that Vorja Sánchez takes these foggy mountain photographs, and instills them with a bit of spooky magic. With long, outstretched arms and fingers, we see the cloud formations sneaking over vistas, their fingers twisting and turning.

The eyes of the clouds spiral and radiate mystery and intrigue. Some lovely fall surrealism for Halloween. See more of Sánchez’s work on her website and Instagram. Via Colossal: