Super Minimal Movie Posters Of Famous Films

Graphic designer Michal Krasnopolski has a compelling series of movie posters that distill a famous film’s cover to a few simple lines.

There have been some clever redesigned versions of movie posters floating around the web in the last few years, but none as simple and minimal as Michal Krasnopolski’s. It’s as if the posters have been simmered on the stove until they are just the essence of the concept. Thought provoking and clever.

See more of his work on his website and Instagram.

“The idea was to create a very simple, modernist poster series for movie enthusiasts. The designs rigorously adhere to the same mold: a circle overlaid by two diagonals, all inscribed in a square”

