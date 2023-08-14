Phosphorescent Glass Designs Look Too Amazing to Be Real

Japanese artist Rui Sasaki asked themselves the question: “how can I visualize sunshine in glass?”

Their answer were these stunning glass vessels, full of small phosphorescent glass bubbles. When lit, they charge their glowing properties, and show them off in the dark, creating an otherworldly, alien-like effect. Both traditional vessels and dangling orbs are part of Sasaki’s collection, which give off a lovely teal blue.

Called Liquid Sunshine, to us they resemble the amazing glow worms that live in underground caves in New Zealand.

But whatever the inspiration, they’re fascinating and beautifully created. Photos by Pal Hoff. Via The Inspiration Grid:





