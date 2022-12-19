The 50 Best Holiday Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ah yes, holiday movies. While you can legally watch them anytime of year, it only feels appropriate when the weather is chilly, the Christmas lights are twinkling, and the drinks are flowing. 🍿 🥃

While there are hundreds and hundreds of holiday movies to choose from, which are considered the very best?

Rotten Tomatoes gives us a handy ranking of the top 50 rated movies, that range from the early 1940s to 2022. Obvious classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story” are high on the list. So are retro favorites like “The Muppets Christmas Carol” and “Edward Scissorhands”, which features classic Tim Burton swelling music.

How many on this top 50 list have you seen? Do you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie? Check out the entire list below.

The top rated Holiday movies of all time, ranked.

 

  1. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) // 100 percent
  2. The Shop Around the Corner (1940) // 99 percent
  3. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) // 96 percent
  4. Tangerine (2015) // 96 percent
  5. Klaus (2019) // 95 percent
  6. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) // 95 percent
  7. Little Women (2019) // 95 percent
  8. Die Hard (1988) // 94 percent
  9. Carol (2015) // 94 percent
  10. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) // 93 percent
  11. Little Women (1994) // 93 percent
  12. The Apartment (1960) // 93 percent
  13. Arthur Christmas (2011) // 92 percent
  14. Tokyo Godfathers (2003) // 91 percent
  15. A Christmas Story (1983) // 90 percent
  16. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010) // 90 percent
  17. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) // 92 percent
  18. Edward Scissorhands (1990) // 89 percent
  19. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) // 89 percent
  20. Better Watch Out (2016) // 89 percent
  21. Trading Places (1983) // 88 percent
  22. Gremlins (1984) // 86 percent
  23. A Christmas Tale (2008) // 86 percent
  24. Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) // 86 percent
  25. Elf (2003) // 85 percent
  26. Happiest Season (2020) // 82 percent
  27. While You Were Sleeping (1995) // 81 percent
  28. Batman Returns (1992) // 81 percent
  29. The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) // 79 percent
  30. Bad Santa (2003) // 78 percent
  31. A Christmas Story Christmas (2022) // 79 percent
  32. White Christmas (1954) // 77 percent
  33. Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) // 77 percent
  34. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) // 76 percent
  35. Happy Christmas (2014) // 75 percent
  36. Merry Christmas (2005) // 74 percent
  37. The Ref (1994) // 73 percent
  38. The Santa Clause (1994) // 73 percent
  39. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967) // 100 percent
  40. Holiday Inn (1942) // 100 percent
  41. March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934) // 100 percent
  42. Remember the Night (1940) // 100 percent
  43. Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas (1977) // 100 percent
  44. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983) // 100 percent
  45. Alien Xmas (2020) // 100 percent
  46. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) // 95 percent
  47. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970) // 93 percent
  48. White Reindeer (2013) // 90 percent
  49. The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974) // 90 percent
  50. Christmas in Connecticut (1945) // 89 percent

Happy watching!

