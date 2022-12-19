The 50 Best Holiday Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ah yes, holiday movies. While you can legally watch them anytime of year, it only feels appropriate when the weather is chilly, the Christmas lights are twinkling, and the drinks are flowing. 🍿 🥃
While there are hundreds and hundreds of holiday movies to choose from, which are considered the very best?
Rotten Tomatoes gives us a handy ranking of the top 50 rated movies, that range from the early 1940s to 2022. Obvious classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story” are high on the list. So are retro favorites like “The Muppets Christmas Carol” and “Edward Scissorhands”, which features classic Tim Burton swelling music.
How many on this top 50 list have you seen? Do you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie? Check out the entire list below.
The top rated Holiday movies of all time, ranked.
- Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) // 100 percent
- The Shop Around the Corner (1940) // 99 percent
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947) // 96 percent
- Tangerine (2015) // 96 percent
- Klaus (2019) // 95 percent
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) // 95 percent
- Little Women (2019) // 95 percent
- Die Hard (1988) // 94 percent
- Carol (2015) // 94 percent
- It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) // 93 percent
- Little Women (1994) // 93 percent
- The Apartment (1960) // 93 percent
- Arthur Christmas (2011) // 92 percent
- Tokyo Godfathers (2003) // 91 percent
- A Christmas Story (1983) // 90 percent
- Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010) // 90 percent
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) // 92 percent
- Edward Scissorhands (1990) // 89 percent
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) // 89 percent
- Better Watch Out (2016) // 89 percent
- Trading Places (1983) // 88 percent
- Gremlins (1984) // 86 percent
- A Christmas Tale (2008) // 86 percent
- Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) // 86 percent
- Elf (2003) // 85 percent
- Happiest Season (2020) // 82 percent
- While You Were Sleeping (1995) // 81 percent
- Batman Returns (1992) // 81 percent
- The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) // 79 percent
- Bad Santa (2003) // 78 percent
- A Christmas Story Christmas (2022) // 79 percent
- White Christmas (1954) // 77 percent
- Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) // 77 percent
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) // 76 percent
- Happy Christmas (2014) // 75 percent
- Merry Christmas (2005) // 74 percent
- The Ref (1994) // 73 percent
- The Santa Clause (1994) // 73 percent
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967) // 100 percent
- Holiday Inn (1942) // 100 percent
- March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934) // 100 percent
- Remember the Night (1940) // 100 percent
- Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas (1977) // 100 percent
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983) // 100 percent
- Alien Xmas (2020) // 100 percent
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) // 95 percent
- Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970) // 93 percent
- White Reindeer (2013) // 90 percent
- The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974) // 90 percent
- Christmas in Connecticut (1945) // 89 percent
Happy watching!