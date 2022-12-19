The 50 Best Holiday Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ah yes, holiday movies. While you can legally watch them anytime of year, it only feels appropriate when the weather is chilly, the Christmas lights are twinkling, and the drinks are flowing. 🍿 🥃

While there are hundreds and hundreds of holiday movies to choose from, which are considered the very best?

Rotten Tomatoes gives us a handy ranking of the top 50 rated movies, that range from the early 1940s to 2022. Obvious classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story” are high on the list. So are retro favorites like “The Muppets Christmas Carol” and “Edward Scissorhands”, which features classic Tim Burton swelling music.

How many on this top 50 list have you seen? Do you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie? Check out the entire list below.

The top rated Holiday movies of all time, ranked.

Happy watching!