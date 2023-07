The magic of animal camouflage always impresses us, from color-shifting octopus to the perfect owl hiding in its tree hole. We’ve recently come across the dead leaf butterfly, which lives in tropical Asia, from India to Japan.

It has an astounding camouflage that makes its outward appearance look exactly like that of a dead leaf, complete with worn looking veins, torn edges and irregularities.

Via Australian Geographic.









Like this: Like Loading...