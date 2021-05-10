The Most Beautiful Gas Stations Around the World

We generally like to embrace the future, so a post about gas stations didn’t immediately seem relevant to us. But Kottke has gathered such an intriguing collection of stunning, outlandish fueling stations, we couldn’t help ourselves.

A farrrrrr cry from the basic, plasticky Shell stations we all are familiar with, these architectural gems make you stop and say “wait, this is where I fill up my tank?”

We’re left both impressed by the effort that went into these stations, and curious why they were able to attract the talent of world class architects.

Have you been to any of these architectural wonders? Do we have a future of beautiful EV charging stations in our future?

Sources: Get Pumped: 8 Filling Stations Fueled By Great Design, It’s a Gas!: The Allure of the Gas Station, Gas Station Design — The World’s 10 Best Filling Stations for 2017, It’s Weird, But We’re Super Inspired by Gas Station Design, and Sometimes, Gas Stations Are Beautiful.