Part of California’s Redwood Coast is Being Returned to Native Tribes

Good news for the beautiful Redwood forests and for Native American tribes. This week, Save the Redwoods League announced that they are transferring over 500 acres of ancient forest to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council.
Part of California’s rugged Lost Coast, the area is now saved from potential logging or development, and will return to Native Americans for the first time in hundreds of years.
The group of 10 tribes that have inhabited the area for thousands of years will be responsible for protecting the land dubbed Tc’ih-Léh-Dûñ, or “Fish Run Place,” in the Sinkyone language.
Priscilla Hunter, chairwoman of the Sinkyone Council, said it’s fitting they will be caretakers of the land where her people were removed or forced to flee before the forest was largely stripped for timber.
“It’s a real blessing,” said Hunter, of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians. “It’s like a healing for our ancestors. I know our ancestors are happy. This was given to us to protect.”