The Simpson’s House Reimagined in British Home Styles

742 Evergreen Terrace is the address of one of the most famous television families of all time. The Simpsons, of course.

This well known suburban house has been referenced for the last 35 years on TV, but has it ever been reimagined?

Enter Household Quotes, which took on the task of redesigning The Simpsons’ house in a variety of new styles. British architectural styles, that is.

We see this iconic cartoon home reinterpreted as a classic Tudor, Georgian, Edwardian, Art Deco, Terrace style, and more.

It’s a fun and playful project, one that architecture fans and nerds alike should enjoy.

Via MyModernMet: