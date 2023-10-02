The Wild Wacky Genius of the Goose Creek Tower Home

This Dr. Suessian creation in Talkeetna, Alaska is surely one of the most strange and wonderful homes we’ve seen in years.

What started as a 40 x 40 foot cabin has grown into an impossibly tall, 185 foot creation that has views that reach up to 200 miles. Indeed, the reason it was capped at 185 feet was because of federal airspace limits of 200 feet in the area.

The MIT-educated attorney Phillip Weidner behind Goose Creek Tower is brilliant and eccentric, someone who hopes his creation will inspire others to think big.

Take a look at the eye-popping verticality of the home, and the video by Great Big Story, who profiled Weidner.

