Triton’s New Submersible Offers New Experiences for Deep Water Exploring

It’s fair to say there’s never been a submersible like this before. Able to dive up to 660 feet, this craft allows for deep water exploring, all while passengers have a relaxed, lounge-like experience. Imagine watching a rare fish or sea creature in the comfort of a lounge chair.

Via Uncrate:

“Florida-based Triton released renders of its radical upcoming 660 AVA submarine, giving passengers a literal front-row view of the sea. The 660 comes in either seven or nine-passenger configurations, and eschews the traditional spheroid or cylindrical hull design for a “free form” oval-shaped layout. This allows for side-by-side seating in a curved theater arrangement — no fighting for window seats here. The seating arrangements are modular, allowing for several different floorplans, from group dives to private two-person setups.”