Lisa Congdon’s Vibrant, Uplifting Illustrations

Portland-based artist Lisa Congdon wears a number of vibrant, uplifting hats.

Her colorful illustrations span a huge number of mediums, bringing her trademark positive and inclusive style to the creative world in a myriad of ways.

From posters and books, to murals, clothing, textiles and podcasts, she’s creatively shared her work and inspiring style with a broad audience, and made the world a bit more colorful.

We love the hand-drawn type and clever messages that accompany her artwork, feeling encouraging and uplifting without being sappy or corny. We also love the ways in which she is sharing her skills with young audiences, including books but also drawing tutorials for children.

Check out her many creative projects on Campsite, as well as her inspiring Instagram page. Below are some of our favorite pieces from her ever-growing portfolio. Click on them to explore in detail.

Artwork shared with artist’s permission.