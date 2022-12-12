Vibrant New Animated Video For the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

It’s rare when there’s new media released for The Beatles, so it’s exciting to see an official music video put out by their YouTube channel.

Designed by Trunk Animation, the new animated video for their song Here, There, and Everywhere is lovely, featuring a vibrant look that involves rotoscoping, where artists draw over frames of video, creating a unique hand-drawn movement.

We see the song’s main character dancing across the screen as the Beatles are seen landing in America, and playing performances together, their faces iconic yet seen anew in this colorful video.

Check out scenes from the the video below, and watch the full video here.