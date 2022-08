Peering eyeballs ๐Ÿ‘๏ธ. Floating ears๐Ÿ‘‚. We see all manner of incongruous yet perfectly applied body parts in these vibrant collages by Italian artist and illustrator Beppe Conti.

We appreciate the pop-art sensibility of these collages, with a feeling of nostalgia, yet a digital fluency to the layouts as well.

See more of Conti’s vibrant work on Instagram and on Behance:

Artwork used with artist’s permission.ย