Visualizing What Kids From Around the World Eat

This visually delightful series by photographer Gregg Segal is the result of three years of travel through the USA, India, Malaysia, Germany, France, Italy, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil.

Entitled Daily Bread, we see a colorful and diverse group of children, and their equally colorful food, over the course of a week.

We love the layout of the children and their fascinating foods, which are indicative of their cultures and their individual tastes.

Read more on each of the children, and their take on food, on Bored Panda. Really fun work, great series.



Anchal Sahani, 9, Chembur, Mumbai, India Anchal Sahani, 9, Chembur, Mumbai, India Greta Moeller, Hamburg, Germany, 7

Kawakanih Yawalapiti, 9, Upper Xingu region of Mato Grosso, Brazil Kawakanih Yawalapiti, 9, Upper Xingu region of Mato Grosso, Brazil

Ademilson Francisco dos Santos (11) Vão de Almas, Goiás, Brazil Ademilson Francisco dos Santos (11) Vão de Almas, Goiás, Brazil

Beryl Oh Jynn, 8, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Andrea Testa, 9, Catania, Italy

Meissa Ndiaye, 11, Dakar, Senegal

Siti Khaliesah Nataliea Muhamad Khairizal, 9, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

June Grosser, 8, Hamburg, Germany

Hank Segal, 8, Altadena, CA

Davi Ribeiro de Jesus, 12, Brasilia, Brazil

Sira Cissokho (11 yrs old) Dakar

Rosalie Durand, 10, Nice, France

Like this: Like Loading...