Vitra’s Limited Edition Panton Chair Duo is a Colorful Delight

The Panton Chair is considered one of the masterpieces of Danish design. It was the world’s first molded plastic chair when it was released in the 1960s, and remains a timeless, sleek design, 60 years later.

Verner Panton’s s-shaped creation is featured in New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and dozens of other design museums around the world.

There’s now a limited release called the Panton Chair Duo, which features contrasting vibrant hues on front and back. Available in 5 colorways, the chairs would make a powerful impact in a discerning home. From $3000.

From Vitra:

“With its curved form, the Panton Chair seems more like a freeze-frame of undulating motion than a chair. The limited-edition Panton Chair Duo is a universal homage to the work of Verner Panton, who used colours as a tool for enhancing shapes, patterns and emotions. The Panton Chair Duo features two contrasting hues – one on the front, the other on the back. The colour combinations reference the legendary Fantasy Landscape, which Verner Panton created in 1970 for the Visiona 2 installation in Cologne.”