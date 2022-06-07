Aerial Tilt-Shift Video Shows the Spooky Ruins of Chernobyl

Chernobyl remains a testament to nuclear power gone awry. The entire city of Pripyat, near the nuclear reactor meltdown was abandoned, leaving it frozen-in-time. This eery place is now vastly overgrown, forty years later, and remains uninhabited. Yet until the war in Ukraine, tours of the so-called ‘Exclusion Zone’ were given, for visitors that wanted to see this creepy and tragic place.

Little Big World visited last year and gave us an aerial drone tour in their trademark tilt-shift style, which makes everything appear tiny, and almost dollhouse-like.

Take a look at the flyover below, where trees sprout through rooftops, ferris wheels 🎡 remain frozen in time, and the tragedy of this nuclear ☢️ meltdown remain very, very real.

“I was visiting Ukraine by the end of last summer and did a two days trip to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. …you could only enter the area with an organized tour, but despite the “Disaster-Disneyland-Character” of the entire thing, this trip was an amazing experience. At least for now Chernobl is back under Ukrainian control, but the fighting continues elsewere. It’s heartbreaking to think about all the lovely people there and the suffering that they have to endure.”