We’re Conflicted By the 2025 Electric Cadillac Escalade

If you’ve read our articles for a while, you’ll know we have an interest in EVs. We think that zero-emissions transportation is vital to help lower the carbon emissions worldwide.  We also like new technology, when done right. We also drive EVs, and find them to be a particularly great experience.

All of that should mean that we’re big fans of the new 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, the electric version of their largest SUV.

However, General Motors seems to be throwing “more” at the problem of electrification, creating an entirely new slew of problems in the meantime.

Their newest attempt looks sharp, even if its dimensions are immense. Hear out our thinking below…

 


On the plus side:

•Cadillac’s newest EV uses GM’s Ultium platform, which promises longer range than most EVs have today. The Cadillac promises up to 450 miles of range.

•Premium Ubers, taxis, and fired limo drivers won’t be idling their gas cars while waiting for their riders.

•Luxury EVs might bring more people into the zero-emissions world, which we need to reduce carbon emissions.

•With 4-wheel steering, the Escalade’s large size will have better-than-expected turning radius, and allow for diagonal steering as well.

 


On the down side:

•The new Escalade IQ weighs an estimated 8500-9000 pounds, which is a huge amount of weight, creating more potential harm for pedestrian crashes, as well as road wear and tire wear.

•A huge 200 kWh battery is much larger than most EVs require, and with that comes more need for raw materials, and all of the production that comes with it.

•By keeping such huge proportions, GM isn’t changing car culture for the better, but just changing the method of propulsion.

•The Escalade IQ will start at $130,000, surely out of reach for anyone but the rich, which limits EV’s reach.

 

Even still the new luxury behemoth has been well received, with most people thinking the design and technology are both well done.

The interior features a pillar-to-pillar 55-inch diagonal LED display, split between 35 inches on the driver’s side, and 20 inches on the passenger side.  Below that, a control screen offers further configuration.

 

The electric Escalade will have a large front trunk, as seen in the photo below.

A 2025 model, the Cadillac Escalade IQ will be available early in 2024. Read more about the car here.

