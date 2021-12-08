West Bourne Offers Tasty Food in Entirely Compostable and Eco-Friendly Packaging

Zero waste is becoming a welcomed trend, where packaging is being rethought, and eco-friendly materials are taking the place of single-use plastic and unnecessary waste.

West Bourne is one of those zero-waste companies, providing fun and delicious provisions with a focus on flavor and health.

Their products come in either fully-compostable pouches or carbon friendly glass. They feature soy-based inks and tree-free paper for labeling. In addition, the branding has a lovely, warm appearance, making the products look and feel high-end.

From snacks to sauces to seasoning, West Bourne has a really good thing going. Via Dieline: