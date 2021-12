If you’re like us, you have a beautiful collection of books, but they’re shelved away from sight. The Bookscrew is a clever bookshelf that aims to bring your collection to the forefront.

Designed by Deniz Aktay, the minimalist shelf features a dramatic swooping twist that turns from vertical to horizontal. It’s a showpiece that should do your book collection proud. 📚

“I loved the idea of a twisted sideboard to gain different access to your favourite books”

– Deniz Aktay