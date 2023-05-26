Winners of the Food Photography of the Year Award

Food unites all of us, in some manner, and it takes on so many forms, meanings, and traditions.
The 2023 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year is a contest that celebrates food, from all corners of the globe. Here are some of the notable winners in different categories from around the world.
This lovely lady photographed behind a beautiful cake.
This decadent and colorful dessert spread.
An amazing capture of a cotton candy merchant in Mumbai.
This moment of joy, showcasing a couple hanging persimmons in China
This capture by phone, showcasing a meal served on a car’s hood.
An overhead shot of a fish vendor in Bangladesh.
A somber and eye-opening view showing the catastrophe of war.
A caring pig mama and her many piglets, feeding.
A young boy very upset over his spilled plate of food.