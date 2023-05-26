Winners of the Food Photography of the Year Award

Food unites all of us, in some manner, and it takes on so many forms, meanings, and traditions.

The 2023 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year is a contest that celebrates food, from all corners of the globe. Here are some of the notable winners in different categories from around the world.

 

 

This lovely lady photographed behind a beautiful cake.

1st PlaceClaire Aho Award for Women Photographers© Carla Sutera Sardo, Italy

 

 

This decadent and colorful dessert spread.

Let them Eat Cake… © Keiron George, United Kingdom \\\ 1st Place Food Stylist Award

 

 

 

An amazing capture of a cotton candy merchant in Mumbai.

The Candy Man © Jon Enoch, United Kingdom \\\ 1st Place Street Food

 

 

This moment of joy, showcasing a couple hanging persimmons in China

Hanging Up Persimmons © Zhonghua Yang, China \\\ 1st Place Pink Lady© Moments of Joy

 

 

This capture by phone, showcasing a meal served on a car’s hood.

Bonnet Delights © Hein van Tonder, United Arab Emirates \\\\ 1st Places On the Phone

 

 

 

An overhead shot of a fish vendor in Bangladesh.

Selling Fish © Md Mahabub Hossain Khan, Bangladesh \\\ 1st Place Unearthed® Food For Sale

 

 

 

A somber and eye-opening view showing the catastrophe of war.

Ramadan Meals Among the Ruins in Idlib, Syria © Mouneb Taim, Netherlands \\\ 1st Place Politics of Food

 

 

 

A caring pig mama and her many piglets, feeding.

Photograph: Felipe Pizano Umana/Pink Lady Food Awards 2023 // Food in the Field | Dinner is Ready

 

 

 

A young boy very upset over his spilled plate of food.

Photograph: Al-Nasim Talukdar Rajib/Pink Lady Food Awards // Food for Life | Hungry Tears

