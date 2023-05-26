The 25 Largest Urban Parks in the World

Urban parks are defined as parks that are fully within a city’s geographic zone. Take New York’s Central Park, for instance. The long rectangular plot clocks in at 843 acres. While it’s not a fully fair comparison, Alaska’s Chugach State Park, which is almost entirely within the Municipality of Anchorage, is an astounding 495,199 acres. That’s dozens of times larger than the entirety of Manhattan.

It goes to show just how vast some of these parks are, even if the term ‘urban’ feels a little more loose than some might expect.

Below is an impressive infographic showcasing the top 25 largest urban parks around the world by acres. Have you visited any of these?

Via PlaygroundEquipment.com