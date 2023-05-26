Bugatti’s Over-the-Top Luxury Residence in Dubai

Bugatti, the French luxury hypercar company routinely sells cars for $2-3 million Euros apiece. So it’s not all too surprising to know that they’re now creating luxury residences in Dubai, a place that loves to showcase its wealth and opulence.

Car companies Bentley and Aston Martin have gone after the luxury residence market before, but Bugatti’s version is eye-popping, to say the least.

The undulating, organic form of the building is wild, with 41 stores and 171 apartments, that each have their own curving terraces and views of the city below. Created in collaboration with developer Binghatti, the building is sure to stand out, even in a city that is home to wildly ambitious, crazy architecture.

For the very well heeled, there will be 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, featuring garage-to-penthouse car lifts, so your multi-million dollar car can accompany you up in the sky.

Over-the-top? Absolutely.