Call them silly, but the era of cars with tail fins was a special one.

By comparison, today’s cars are downright expressionless and boring, compared to the pomp and attitude of finned cars of the 1950s.

This custom built 1960 Ford Spaceliner embraces that notion fully, with sleek, chrome-striped lines, and a full-on bubble compartment.

Created by Scott Wiley and using a number of custom-modified parts, this one-off vintage model was sure to turn  heads then, and certainly would today.

Via Design You Trust:

1960