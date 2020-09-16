Beautiful Style Illustrations Mimic Historical Nature Documentation, With a Twist

This beautifully illustrated series The Creative Specimens is packed with vibrant animals, all created in a style that mimics some of the foremost books from decades or even hundreds of years ago.

However, the animals are not what they might initially appear to be.

Look closer, and you’ll see that each of the lovingly created creatures are actually surrealist hybrids, adding a supernatural twist.

A spider butterfly, a scorpion-fish, and a cacti-octopus are just some of the animals to discover.

Really beautiful and creative work by Mark Brooks and Joanmiquel Bennasar. See more on their Behance series.

Images used with artist permission.